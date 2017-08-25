close
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar warns of strict action against agitators

Earlier in the day, a CBI special court held the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief guilty and convicted him on charges of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 19:43
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar warns of strict action against agitators
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday warned of strict action against those who disrupt peace after large-scale violence broke out in the state after the conviction of controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

"Briefed (Home Minister) Rajnath Singh. Situation is being monitored extensively, strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a CBI special court held the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief guilty and convicted him on charges of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples.

Before the judgement was announced, Khattar had taken to twitter and said that the required security arrangements had been made to deal with the repercussions.

"Strict security arrangements have been made. We are prepared to deal with any possible situation occurring after the court`s decision," he said in a video.

"I appeal to the people and Dera followers to maintain peace," he added.

TAGS

HaryanaManohar Lal KhattarviolenceDera Sacha SaudaPanchkulaRajnath SinghRam Rahim Singh

