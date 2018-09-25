हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harayan

Haryana: FIR filed against three people under POCSO Act after minor girl alleges rape

After yet another instance of rape in Haryana in the last two weeks, a minor girl filed an FIR against three people at Kullan village of Fatehabad, said the police on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, a police complaint of rape against one person and molestation against two persons were registered against under the Pocso Act. 

The Haryana Police said that statements are being taken. An investigation is also underway in the matter.

The incident comes at the backdrop of the gangrape of a 19-year-old college student at Rewari after she was drugged on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching institute.

A court in Haryana has sent two of the main accused to four days police custody.

The Haryana Police`s Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested the two main accused, Pankaj and Manish. Pankaj is a soldier in the Indian Army. Both were on the run for 11 days after the rape. They were arrested from Satnali in Mahendragarh district.

The police on Monday were interrogating the two to find out whether more people were involved in the crime as has been suggested by the victim`s family.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had announced the arrest of the third accused, Nishu and two other men -- Deendayal, the owner of a tubewell room where the crime took place in Mahendragarh, and Sanjeev Kumar, a medical practitioner who had treated the victim. Both Deendayal and Sanjeev were booked as they did not inform police despite knowing about the crime.

The police had earlier announced a reward of Rs one lakh for providing information on the absconding main accused, all residents of Kanina village.

The victim, who has identified her attackers, and her parents had earlier accused the police of not taking action and dealing with the matter casually. She alleged that her attackers gave her sedative-laced water to drink and gang raped her in a room on an agricultural field till she fell unconscious. They later dumped her at a bus stop near her village.

