Haryana gangrape case prime accused a defence personnel in Rajasthan, still at large

Chandigarh: Mewat Superintendent of Police (SP) Naazneen Bhasin, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said that the prime accused has been identified in the Haryana gangrape case. A SIT was constituted on Friday to investigate the gangrape case of a 19-year-old woman in Haryana's Mahendargarh district.

According to Haryana DGP BS Sandhu, the prime accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. "The main accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan We are getting a warrant against him. The other two accused will be nabbed soon," BS Sandhu said.

On Saturday, Naazneen Bhasin visited the woman at a district hospital in Rewari. Following this, she said, "I have spoken to the victim today, her condition is stable. The main accused have been identified. We are investigating every aspect of the case."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to DGP Haryana seeking updates on the gangrape case.

On Friday, the police said that raids were also being conducted in Rewari and Mahendergarh districts and neighbouring areas to nab the three accused.

As the accused continued to evade arrest two days after the incident, the Haryana Police constituted the SIT in the case.

The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

Different police teams had been constituted which were conducting the raids to nab the accused, an official of the Mahendergarh Police said.

When asked if eight to 10 people could be involved in the gangrape, Kumar said, "The victim has given a statement to the police in which she has named three accused."

Haryana State Commission for Women's Chairperson Pratibha Suman also visited the victim's home and spoke to her in the hospital.

