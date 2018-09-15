Haryana gangrape: BJP MLA Premlata blames frustration due to lack of jobs

Chandigarh: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Haryana hogged headlines on Saturday after she made a controversial remark on Rewari gangrape case.

BJP MLA Premlata from Haryana's Uchana Kalan said that the youth, who do not have employment, get frustrated and commit such crimes. "Youth who do not have employment get frustrated and commit such (rapes) crimes," she said.

Her statement comes three days after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in the state. The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Mewat Superintendent of Police (SP) Naazneen Bhasin has been constituted to investigate the matter. All the accused in the case are still on the run.

A bounty of Rs one lakh has been announced to whoever helps the police in cracking the case, said SP Naazneen Bhasin. She added that the medical report of the victim has confirmed rape.

"Medical report confirms rape. We have made multiple teams to nab the accused. I appeal to the people to give us any information they have regarding the case and have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those who help us in cracking the case," she said earlier in the day.

The main accused has been identified. According to Haryana DGP BS Sandhu, the prime accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

"The main accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan We are getting a warrant against him. The other two accused will be nabbed soon," BS Sandhu said.

SP Naazneen Bhasin visited the woman at a district hospital in Rewari following which she said, "I have spoken to the victim today, her condition is stable. The main accused have been identified. We are investigating every aspect of the case."

The police have been conducting raids in Rewari and Mahendergarh districts and neighbouring areas to nab the three accused who have been identified by the victim.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district on Wednesday.

The victim was on her way to coaching classes when she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused group, who then took her to a secluded spot in a car. A drink laced with sedatives was offered to her.

After being gang-raped, she was dumped near a bus stop in Kanina.