Haryana horror: 3 more accused arrested in Rewari gangrape case

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Sunday arrested three other accused in connection with the Rewari gangrape case. Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), who is probing the matter, arrested another accused.

The SIT team is being headed by Mewat Superintendent of Police (SP) Naazneen Bhasin.

On Saturday, Haryana Police released photographs of three accused. They were identified as – Manish, Nishu and Pankaj - a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

A bounty of Rs one lakh was also announced on the accused and for helping the police in cracking the case.

The accused, who were stated to be in the age group of 20-25 years, belong to the same village as the survivor, said Inspector Anirudh, the SHO of the Kanina Police Station.

According to the FIR, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district on Wednesday. The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

The young woman had gone to attend a coaching class when she was abducted on Wednesday while she was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint.

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day. Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to a hospital in Rewari after she complained of pain in the abdomen.