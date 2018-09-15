हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana rape

Haryana horror: Medical report confirms rape, bounty of Rs 1 lakh announced on accused

The victim was on her way to coaching classes when she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused group, who then took her to a secluded spot in a car.

Haryana horror: Medical report confirms rape, bounty of Rs 1 lakh announced on accused
Representational image

Chandigarh: A bounty of Rs one lakh has been announced to whoever helps the police in cracking the Haryana gangrape case, said Mewat Superintendent of Police (SP) Naazneen Bhasin who is probing the matter.

She added that the medical report of the victim has confirmed rape. "Medical report confirms rape. We have made multiple teams to nab the accused. I appeal to the people to give us any information they have regarding the case and have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those who help us in cracking the case," said SP Naazneen Bhasin.

A SIT headed by SP Naazneen Bhasin was constituted on Friday to investigate the gangrape case of a 19-year-old woman in Haryana's Mahendargarh district. All the accused in the case are still on the run.

Earlier in the day, SP Naazneen Bhasin has said that the main accused has been identified. According to Haryana DGP BS Sandhu, the prime accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. 

"The main accused is a serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan We are getting a warrant against him. The other two accused will be nabbed soon," BS Sandhu said.

On Saturday, Naazneen Bhasin visited the woman at a district hospital in Rewari. Following this, she said, "I have spoken to the victim today, her condition is stable. The main accused have been identified. We are investigating every aspect of the case."

On Friday, the police said that raids were also being conducted in Rewari and Mahendergarh districts and neighbouring areas to nab the three accused who have been identified by the victim.

The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district on Wednesday.

The victim was on her way to coaching classes when she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused group, who then took her to a secluded spot in a car. A drink laced with sedatives was offered to her. 

After being gang-raped, she was dumped near a bus stop in Kanina.

Haryana rape

