Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers killed in police action

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday advocated for compensating the kin of Dera Sacha Sauda followers killed in police firing during the Panchkula violence in the wake of the CBI court verdict against self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Justifying his demand for compensation, Vij pointed out that the government gave compensation during the Jat agitation, so it must be given to the Dera violence victims too.

Self-styled godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail on 28 August in the two rape cases by the special CBI Court. Several parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan had witnessed large-scale violence following his conviction in the two rape cases on 25 August.

While forty-one people were killed in Haryana in the violence, no deaths were reported from Punjab and Rajasthan.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had categorically said that no compensation would be granted for victims from the state who are found to have violated the law during the Panchkula violence in the wake of the court verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.