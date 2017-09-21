close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers killed in police action

Self-styled godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail on 28 August in the two rape cases.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 14:24
Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers killed in police action
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday advocated for compensating the kin of Dera Sacha Sauda followers killed in police firing during the Panchkula violence in the wake of the CBI court verdict against self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Justifying his demand for compensation, Vij pointed out that the government gave compensation during the Jat agitation, so it must be given to the Dera violence victims too.

Self-styled godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail on 28 August in the two rape cases by the special CBI Court. Several parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan had witnessed large-scale violence following his conviction in the two rape cases on 25 August.

While forty-one people were killed in Haryana in the violence, no deaths were reported from Punjab and Rajasthan.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had categorically said that no compensation would be granted for victims from the state who are found to have violated the law during the Panchkula violence in the wake of the court verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

TAGS

Gurmeet Ram Rahim SinghHaryanaAnil VijDera Sacha SaudaAmarinder Singh

From Zee News

Sonia Gandhi&#039;s request to PM Modi: Pass Women&#039;s Reservation Bill
India

Sonia Gandhi's request to PM Modi: Pass Women's R...

WorldAsia

Turkey, Iran and Iraq warn of `counter-measures` against Ku...

WorldAsia

Pakistan Army chief discusses with Afghan envoy ways to ach...

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media
World

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack
EuropeWorld

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea
World

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017
Technology

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Singh
India

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Sing...

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find out
Space

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The US-N Korea stand-off revives nuclear holocaust fears

DNA Edit: GDP growth pangs

The fault lines in our society

DNA Edit: Myths and epics must not outweigh scientific temper

Will Iqbal Kaskar lead to Dawood Ibrahim? Unlocking D-Company mystery