हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana municipal committees elections results

Haryana municipal committees election results live: Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad, Pundri in Kaithal

Counting for two Haryana municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal – will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. The polling was held on December 16. 

Haryana municipal committees election results live: Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad, Pundri in Kaithal
Representational image

CHANDIGARH: Counting for two Haryana municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal – will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. The polling was held on December 16. 

The polls for the two municipal committees was held alongside that of five municipal corporations of Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar, results of which will also be announced on Wednesday. Read Haryana municipal corporation election results live updates

The overall percentage in these elections remained 69.39, Singh said.  For the first time in the electoral history of municipal elections in the country that none of the above (NOTA) option was introduced in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Here are the live updates of Haryana municipal committees results from counting centres.

* The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had contested the elections on their respective party symbols. However, the Congress chose not to use the party symbol for candidates which have been backed by the party.

* The INLD is in alliance with the BSP and Congress has supported an Independent mayoral candidate Asha Wadhwa to take on BJP candidate and outgoing Mayor Renu Bala Gupta in Karnal. In other four towns also, the Congress supported Independent mayoral candidates. The INLD-BSP alliance fielded its candidates for mayoral polls in four towns while the BJP fielded its candidates for the election of Mayor and ward councillors in all five corporations.

Tags:
Haryana municipal committees elections resultsJakhal MandiFatehabadPundriKaithalHaryana municipal committees electionsHaryana municipal committees results

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close