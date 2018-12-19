Haryana municipal corporation, committee results: INLD mayor candidate leads in Rohtak, BJP leads in Panipat and Karnal

The results for the Haryana municipal corporations and municipal committees elections are set to be declared today as the counting in underway. The voting to the municipal corporations of Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar and municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal was held on December 16.

As per the early trends of the mayoral elections, which are being held for the first time, the Indian National Lok Dal candidate Sanchit Nandal is leading from Rohtak while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading from Panipat and Karnal seats. The BJP has fielded Renu Bala from the Karnal seat.

According to reports, results have been announced for all 13 wards of Municipal Council of Pundri. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. The results of Pundri municipal committee elections have also reportedly been declared.

Reports further said that Navin advocate of the BJP has won ward number one of Karnal. The BJP has also won four wards in Panipat.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had contested the elections on their respective party symbols. However, the Congress chose not to use the party symbol for candidates which have been backed by the party.

The INLD is in alliance with the BSP and Congress has supported an Independent mayoral candidate Asha Wadhwa to take on BJP candidate and outgoing Mayor Renu Bala Gupta in Karnal. In other four towns also, the Congress supported Independent mayoral candidates. The INLD-BSP alliance fielded its candidates for mayoral polls in four towns while the BJP fielded its candidates for the election of Mayor and ward councillors in all five corporations.