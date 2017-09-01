close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Haryana police issues lookout notice against Dera chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet

The Haryana police issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet Insaan for allegedly plotting Dera Sauda Saccha Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's escape from court.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 09:27
Haryana police issues lookout notice against Dera chief&#039;s adopted daughter Honeypreet
Honeypreet Insaan

Sirsa: The Haryana police has issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet Insaan for allegedly plotting Dera Sauda Saccha Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's escape from court.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, is the adopted daughter of the Dera chief.

On August 25, a special CBI court in Panchkula held the Dera chief guilty of sexually exploiting two sadhvis or female followers in the 2002 rape case.

Honeypreet along with a Dera security team, tried to snatch Gurmeet immediately after immediately the court proceedings. The plot was foiled by Panchkula police and the Army.

On 28 August, CBI judge Jagdeep Singh sentenced Singh to 20 years in prison.

Following this, Honeypreet went underground and has since been absconding.

TAGS

Haryana PoliceLookout noticeHoneypreetHoneypreet InsaanDera Sauda Saccha. Gurmeet Ram Rahim SinghDera chiefDera chief escape

From Zee News

Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll reaches 33, 47 people rescued so far
India

Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll reaches 33, 47...

GATE 2018: GOAPS process begins; apply at gate.iitg.ac.in or appsgate.iitg.ac.in
IndiaEducation

GATE 2018: GOAPS process begins; apply at gate.iitg.ac.in o...

Five Haryana cops, part of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh&#039;s security, dismised: DGP
Haryana

Five Haryana cops, part of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet...

Lucknow: Sharpshooter Sunil Sharma killed in police encounter
India

Lucknow: Sharpshooter Sunil Sharma killed in police encount...

Marriage is not an exemption to protect children from sexual offences: Supreme Court
India

Marriage is not an exemption to protect children from sexua...

Trump Administration to ask Congress for emergency funding for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
World

Trump Administration to ask Congress for emergency funding...

Real life Shravan Kumar: Tribal man carries parents on shoulders for justice
India

Real life Shravan Kumar: Tribal man carries parents on shou...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two-day tax conclave ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ today, to focus on GST, black money
India

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two-day tax conclave ‘Rajasw...

Slight intensity earthquake in Assam, no loss reported
India

Slight intensity earthquake in Assam, no loss reported

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The triple talaq conundrum: Politics of religion & religion of politics must be segregated

The day a fairy tale died: What Princess Diana's death means to me

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Narendra Modi will try to hit five birds with one stone

MS Dhoni's 300th ODI: Does MSD have a chance of making it to the 2019 ICC World Cup?

Dera chief has few options to escape from clutches of law