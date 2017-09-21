Rajasthan Police suspect Honeypreet hiding inside school building in Gurusar Modia, planning to flee country

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Thursday reached the native village of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim at Rajsthan's Shri Ganganagar in search of Honeypreet Insan.

As per ANI, the police received information about Ram Rahim's so-called daughter Honeypreet that she has been hiding in a village of Hanumangarh. They also suspect that the adopted daughter of rape convict Dera chief is planning to flee the country.

The Rajasthan police have gheraoed the school building. The special team of Haryana police has also reached the spot. Additional security forces have also been called up to avoid any chaos.

Honeypreet Insan has been absconding since Ram Rahim's sentencing took place on August 28. She has been charged with sedition for allegedly plotting the self-appointed guru's escape from a court in Panchkula where he was held guilty.

Last week, a Nepalese policeman spotted Honeypreet inside a car with three others in Pokhara in Nepal.

On September 01, the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet and Aditya Insan (another key aide of the Dera head), fearing that they could leave the country.

The police initiated efforts to trace Honeypreet after it arrested and questioned another sect functionary, Surinder Dhiman Insan, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim Singh escape after his conviction by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25.