Haryana

Haryana temple mahant arrested for allegedly raping 120 women

A mahant at a temple in Haryana’s Fatehabad was on Friday arrested by the police after videos of him allegedly raping women surfaced online. The police confirmed that a case had been filed and an investigation was underway.

New agency ANI quoted a police official as saying, “We filed a case and started the probe. His premises were also raided and we seized some suspicious articles.” The arrested mahant has been identified as Baba Amarpuri of Baba Balaknath temple in Tohana area of Fatehabad.

As per a report in The Times of India, Baba Amarpuri allegedly raped at least 120 women and filmed the act on camera. He reportedly used the video clips to allegedly blackmail the women and rape them repeatedly.

The report further said that the police carried out searches and recovered 120 video clips. Each video clip reportedly was of different women.

