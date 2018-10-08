हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana to soon get its own anti-terror force called Kavach

150 police personnel in Kavach would be trained by National Security Guard (NSG).

Haryana to soon get its own anti-terror force called Kavach
File photo

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said an anti-terrorist force - Kavach - will be set up to further strengthen the security arrangements in the state.

Kavach, which is being constituted to deal with terrorist activities, would have 150 police personnel who would be provided 14 weeks training by the National Security Guard (NSG) at Manesar.

"Special recruitment would be done to the batch comprising 50 physically fit candidates of Haryana Police. The members of Kavach could be transferred to Haryana Police," the Chief Minister told the media here.

The headquarters of Kavach would be at Gurugram and it would be headed by an officer of inspector general or additional director general of police rank, he said.

Tags:
Manohar Lal KhattarKavachNSGNational Security Guard

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close