Has anyone ever said 'I love you' to PM Narendra Modi, Jignesh Mevani asks on Valentine's day

NEW DELHI: Dalit activist and independent MLA from Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani, wished all a Happy Valentine's Day in a tweet on Wednesday. Along with the wishes, he also raised a doubt - Has anyone ever said I love you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "A lot of people have said I love you to me but has anyone ever said I love you to Modi ji? I doubt, what say? Happy Valentine's day," he tweeted.

हम को बहुतों ने i love you कहा है. लेकिन मोदी जी को कभी किसी ने I love you कहा होंगा? I doubt, what say ? Happy Valentine's day — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) February 14, 2018

Mevani also tweeted about the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi featuring actress Priya Prakash Varrier which has gone viral. Taking potshots at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, he said that the love shown for the song is an answer to the protests by the Sangh. "Viral hit of ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ is the answer to RSS's Valentines Day protest and Again Indians have proved that they like to love more than hating someone," he tweeted asking all to 'enjoy this beautiful video'.

His comments come at a time when members of the Bajrang Dal donned their moral policing gear and walked around chasing away the couples from Sabarmati Waterfront in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Pictures put out by news agency ANI showed Bajrang Dal activists running across the waterfront area with sticks in hand, as a couple walk away.