Hasan Ali PMLA case: Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai

Mumbai: The ED on Thursday conducted searches at few locations here in connection with its money laundering probe against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan and others.

Officials privy to the operations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the agency launched the searches early morning on at least four premises here and are acting under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency, which has booked Khan (62) and few of his alleged associates under criminal charges of money laundering in 2011, had swooped down on a dozen premises last year too, in connection with its probe.

The action against Khan and his other associates had come about after a lull of about six-years when he was first booked by the ED. The central probe agency wants to revive the case and bring to light additional evidences in the case.

Khan, who was also jailed under anti-money laundering charges, was released on bail in August, 2015.

The CBI too had registered a case against Khan and others early this year on charges of alleged criminal conspiracy and corruption.