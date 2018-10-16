Hasin Jahan, Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, joins Congress

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of India cricketer Mohammad Shami, joined the Congress party on Tuesday. She was welcomed to the political fold by Mumbai Congress Committee President Sanjay Nirupam.

A former model, Jahan's move to politics could be sudden because there were no previous reports or indications of her joining any political party.

Jahan, however, did make headlines earlier in the year when she accused husband Shami of infidelity and domestic violence. She took the legal route but her demand of Rs 10 lakh each month as maintenance was turned down by Kolkata's Alipore Court.

There have also been reports of Hasin signing up for a debut in Bollywood. Speaking to DNA, she had said that she needs a way to sustain herself financially. “I had to do something to earn a living for myself and my child. I did not have any other option. I was approached by director Amjad Khan for a film to which I agreed. I also need money for the legal fight,” she had said.