Have all states acted against mob lynching? Supreme Court to take note today

Have all states acted against mob lynching? Supreme Court to take note today

The Supreme Court will on Monday resume hearing in case related to recent mob lynching incidents across the country. A top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, will preside over the hearing. Notably, the court had during the last hearing given a time of one week to states that had not complied with its previous order.

The top court had asked the states to comply with the order on mob lynching by September 13, failing which the chief secretaries of the states would be summoned.

This came even as the Centre told the court that it had constituted a group of ministers to look into formulation of law against incidents like mob lynching. Eleven states have submitted their compliance report on lynching incidents so far.

On  July 17, the top court had observed that “horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be allowed to become a new norm and has to be curbed with iron hands,” adding that states cannot turn a deaf ear to such incidents.

A three-bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud had directed the Central and state government to take preventive and remedial measures to stop lynching incidents in future and submit a report on preventive actions taken.

In July, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had said that the central government would soon bring a bill proposing death penalty for the crime of lynching.

"Lynching is a barbaric crime and no civilised society can accept it. The Union government will soon bring a bill proposing death penalty for lynching.

"The proposed bill will be on the lines of a legislation seeking death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years," the minister had said.

