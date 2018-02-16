Have dialogue and reduce exam stress at home: PM Narendra Modi's message for parents and students in 'pareeksha pe charcha'

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to reduce the stress of students during the exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a "pareeksha pe charcha" for children at the Talkatora stadium in Delhi. Lakhs of students connected with the PM through video conferencing and asked questions on how to perform better in exams.

Asking students to treat him as a friend, he stressed on the importance of self-confidence in dealing with exam stress. "Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don't think of me as the prime minister but as a friend," Modi said.

When some students claimed that they are under undue stress from their parents, the PM asked the children to understand the point of view of their family members too. "It is the dream of parents to see the kids grow and do better. You should know that whatever they are saying is for your benefit. Sometimes parents force their wishes on their kids. They want their kids to become what they could not do in their life. You should have a dialogue with your parents. Always remember what every parent sacrifices for the well-being of the child," he said.

However, he also added that parents should not pay undue attention to the marks and support the students. "Efforts should be made to reduce the stress at home. Do not compare your students with others and force your wishes on them," he said.

He also focussed on the importance of concentration and said you do not need to do anything seperately to increase your concentration level. "We all prepare honestly but if we don’t have confidence, we tend to forget things at the last minute. People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration," Modi said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with the competition.