Have manpower, just need to work in Mission Mode to bring change: PM Narendra Modi to lawmakers

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating the National Legislators Conference Prime Minister in Parliament complex on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the lawmakers to work with a spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism which he said will be very good for the country. "It is essential to identify the areas where districts need improvement and then address the shortcomings. We have the manpower, we have the skills and the resources. We need to work in a Mission Mode and bring a positive change. Our aim is social justice," he said.

He also added that we need to learn from each other, develop all districts by learning what is good in the other. "Once we decide to change even one aspect in the districts, we will get the momentum to work on the other shortcomings. In every state, there are a few districts where development parameters are strong. We can learn from them and work on weaker districts," he said.

He also appealed to the lawmakers to make the public involved in the work that is being done in districts across the country. "Public participation always helps. Wherever officials have worked with people and involved in the development process, the results are transformative," he said.

The National Legislators Conference aims to work as a platform to allow lawmakers to learn from each other's success stories. The theme of the two-day event is 'we for development' which proposes to offer a special opportunity to those delegates whose constituencies have greater possibilities and aspirations of development.