Christian Michel

Haven't got any communication about Christian Michel's extradition from UAE: CBI

CBI confirmation comes after sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier in the day had said that they had not received any formal communication or confirmation from the United Arab Emirates regarding the extradition. 

Haven&#039;t got any communication about Christian Michel&#039;s extradition from UAE: CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said that it has not received any information regarding the extradition of AgustaWestland chopper scandal middleman Christian Michel from the authorities in UAE. 

CBI confirmation comes after sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier in the day had said that they had not received any formal communication or confirmation from the United Arab Emirates regarding the extradition. 

As per reports, a Dubai court had ordered for the extradition of Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers deal case. "As per rules, the final call is always taken by the foreign office of a particular country. In case of UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) decides the fate of an accused against whom the court has given an extradition order," the MEA sources said.

"As per the law, the accused has right to appeal. It's a matter of UAE, no formal communication or confirmation has come from UAE," added the source.

Michel is considered to have played a key role in mediating the payment of bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in the scam which came to light during the United Progressive Alliance regime. He reportedly visited India around 100 times since 1993 and had links in the government, including the defense ministry and political circles. 

An Interpol red corner notice had already been issued against him. 

