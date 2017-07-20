close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

HC to hear Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sunanda Pushkar's death case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea for a court-monitored probe by the CBI-led SIT into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 08:43
HC to hear Subramanian Swamy&#039;s plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sunanda Pushkar&#039;s death case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea for a court-monitored probe by the CBI-led SIT into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

A division bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice PS Teji will hear the representatives of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Delhi Police on the next date of hearing.

While appealing for a CBI probe into the high-profile death case, Swamy has alleged that "inordinate delay" has been caused in the investigation "which is a blot on the justice system".

"A lot of evidence was destroyed. Delhi Police has set up a vigilance inquiry to probe lapses into this investigation," said Swamy.

The post-mortem report confirmed her death was "unnatural" and "due to poison", Swamy had said.

He had further alleged that Congress MP Tharoor was influencing investigation into the matter.

The plea, which was filed earlier this month, has sought setting up of a multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Intelligence Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate, RAW, the Delhi Police and headed by the CBI to probe the case.

51-year-old Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor.

The Delhi Police had in January 2015 registered a case of murder in connection with Pushkar's death. The FBI report sent to the Delhi Police in November 2015 had virtually ruled out the theory of 'polonium poisoning' having caused her death. In January 2016, the AIIMS medical board unanimously concluded that the cause of Sunanda Pushkar's death is poisoning.

Several persons, including Tharoor, have been questioned in connection with Sunanda's death. The police have also conducted polygraph test on six persons, all prime witnesses in the case, including Tharoor's domestic help Narayan Singh, driver Bajrangi and Sanjay Dewan, a close friend of the couple.

Tarar has also been questioned about her relation with the Congress leader and his wife, her fight with Sunanda over Twitter, and other issues revolving around Sunanda's death.

TAGS

Sunanda PushkarSubramanian SwamyShashi TharoorDelhi High CourtMehr Tarar

From Zee News

Don’t know whether 39 missing Indians are dead or alive: Iraq&#039;s Ambassador in India
India

Don’t know whether 39 missing Indians are dead or alive: Ir...

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan
WorldAsia

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

AmericasWorld

Trump Jr. to face US Senate committee next week

World

PM Benjamin Netanyahu denounces EU's repeated criticis...

US top court rejects Donald Trump&#039;s bid to include grandparents in travel ban
AmericasWorld

US top court rejects Donald Trump's bid to include gra...

Donald Trump presses fraud concerns as vote panel meets amid criticism
World

Donald Trump presses fraud concerns as vote panel meets ami...

Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: India&#039;s next President to be named on Thursday; counting to begin at 11 am
India

Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: India's next President...

Astrosat, Chandra and Hubble jointly detect massive cosmic explosion
Space

Astrosat, Chandra and Hubble jointly detect massive cosmic...

Doklam stand-off: This is how India is countering China at the border
India

Doklam stand-off: This is how India is countering China at...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

World Bank treats road safety as public health crisis, so should we

Indian IT’s crisis of innovation: Industry has allowed arrogance to replace its original vision

DNA Edit: Privacy vs public safety

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please