HC to hear Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sunanda Pushkar's death case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea for a court-monitored probe by the CBI-led SIT into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

A division bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice PS Teji will hear the representatives of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Delhi Police on the next date of hearing.

While appealing for a CBI probe into the high-profile death case, Swamy has alleged that "inordinate delay" has been caused in the investigation "which is a blot on the justice system".

"A lot of evidence was destroyed. Delhi Police has set up a vigilance inquiry to probe lapses into this investigation," said Swamy.

The post-mortem report confirmed her death was "unnatural" and "due to poison", Swamy had said.

He had further alleged that Congress MP Tharoor was influencing investigation into the matter.

The plea, which was filed earlier this month, has sought setting up of a multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Intelligence Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate, RAW, the Delhi Police and headed by the CBI to probe the case.

51-year-old Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor.

The Delhi Police had in January 2015 registered a case of murder in connection with Pushkar's death. The FBI report sent to the Delhi Police in November 2015 had virtually ruled out the theory of 'polonium poisoning' having caused her death. In January 2016, the AIIMS medical board unanimously concluded that the cause of Sunanda Pushkar's death is poisoning.

Several persons, including Tharoor, have been questioned in connection with Sunanda's death. The police have also conducted polygraph test on six persons, all prime witnesses in the case, including Tharoor's domestic help Narayan Singh, driver Bajrangi and Sanjay Dewan, a close friend of the couple.

Tarar has also been questioned about her relation with the Congress leader and his wife, her fight with Sunanda over Twitter, and other issues revolving around Sunanda's death.