Road accident compensation

The insurance company argued in the tribunal that the accident occurred because of carelessness of deceased Lawrence Tigga.

HDFC Ergo asked to pay Rs 1.5 crore to family of man killed in road accident in Korba

A motor accident claims tribunal in Chhattisgarh has directed insurance company HDFC Ergo to pay Rs 1.5 crore to the family of a man who was killed in a road accident on December 17, 2015. The deceased, Lawrence Tigga, worked as a sub engineer at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Korba in Chhattisgarh.

On December 17, 2015, Tigga left for his office as usual on his motorbike, but met with an accident with a trailer. He died at the spot, leaving behind his wife Saroj Tigga, son Suneet and daughter Sunita.

Following the tragedy, the family sought a claim worth Rs 2.17 crore. They had to later file a plea in the tribunal seeking the compensation. The plea for compensation was filed against trailer driver Pankaj Singh, trailer owner Balwinder Singh and HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company.

Both the parties argued their cases before the tribunal. The insurance company argued in the tribunal that the accident occurred because of carelessness of deceased Lawrence Tigga.

However, after listening to the arguments from both the sides and considering all evidences, tribunal member and judge Thomas Ekka ordered HDFC Ergo to pay Rs 1.5 crore to the family within one month, keeping into account the deceased salary of Rs 1 lakh per month and the tenure left before his retirement.

