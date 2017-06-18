"He unzipped his pants, made lewd gestures mid-air on Indigo flight"

close
After the woman raised an alarm, the airline staff told the accused to go to the lavatory and clean himself. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 12:35
New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 56-year-old man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on charges of sexually harassing a woman passenger and mistreating her midway the journey on an IndiGo flight.

The woman and the accused were travelling to Delhi from Hyderabad.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that shortly after she took her seat in the Hyderabad-Delhi flight, her co-passenger unzipped his pants and started masturbating. The accused even made lewd gestures at her. 

Noticing this, the woman raised an alarm with the airline stagff following which her seat was changed.

Simultaneously, the man was told to go to the lavatory and clean himself. 

After the flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the woman lodged a formal complaint with the police against the accused.

The man, identified as Rohini resident Ramesh Chand, was arrested under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 345A (sexual harassment) at Domestic Airport Police Station.

