Head constable shoots himself at Delhi Secretariat's parking

The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Sohanveer.

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable on Friday morning allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the VIP parking lot of Delhi Secretariat. The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Sohanveer.

 

More details awaited

