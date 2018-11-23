हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Health condition of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav is improving: RIMS doctor

The RJD chief has been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The health condition of Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has shown signs of improvement, the hospital authorities said on Friday. The RJD chief has been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Dr Umesh Yadav of RIMS explained that the health of the RJD chief is much better than it was two days ago.

"There is an improvement in his health. Blood reports are also slowly normalising. Health seems normal now, as compared to two days ago," said Dr Umesh Yadav.

On November 18,  the doctor attending Lalu Yadav at RIMS had informed his health condition had deteriorated due to a festering boil on his right leg. 

Lalu is serving jail term in fodder scam cases. Convicted in the Rs 900-crore fodder scam, the RJD chief surrendered before a special CBI court in late August, following the Jharkhand High Court's refusal to extend his bail on medical grounds. He was admitted to the RIMS and later shifted to its paying ward after he complained that he could not sleep properly due to barking dogs and mosquito menace.

The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister then. Yadav was in Ranchi jail since December last year in fodder scam cases.

The Jharkhand High Court had provided him bail first for specialised treatment in hospitals in various states and again in July to attend the wedding of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna.

Tej Pratap, however, has filed a divorce suit against his wife Aishwarya Rai within less than six months of tying the knot. The petition is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 29. The development has caused stress to Prasad, taking a toll on his ailing condition, sources said.

