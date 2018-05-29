Heat wave continues unabated in North India with mercury crossing 45-degree mark

New Delhi: North India continued to reel under heat wave on Monday. While Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh broke the record of 30 years at 48.6 degrees Celsius, heat wave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Rajasthan, with Sriganganagar registering the hottest day at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, on Sunday Alwar recorded the hottest day at 47 degrees Celsius. Barmer recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.5 degrees Celsius in Kota, 46.4 degrees Celsius each in Jaisalmer and Churu, 46 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 45.1 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 44.4 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 43.5 degrees Celsius in Dabok and 43.2 degree Celsius in Pilani.

The heat wave sweeping most parts of Haryana and Punjab for the past several days continued unabated on Monday too, with Hisar once again turning out to be the hottest place in the two states at 45.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Haryana, blistering heat swept Bhiwani, which recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius while Narnaul was 43.5 degrees Celsius.

In Karnal and Ambala, respective maximum temperatures were 42.6 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius, both three notches above normal limits. In Punjab, Amritsar had a hot day at 43.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits. Ludhiana and Patiala also experienced the hot weather recording respective maximum temperatures of 43.6 degrees Celsius and 43.7 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, on Monday recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against normal limits.

Heatwave conditions continue to prevail at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh too. On Sunday, day temperatures were above normal in Allahabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Jhansi, according to the MeT department, PTI reported. Rains/thunderstorm are likely to occur at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while the weather is likely to remain dry in west UP, it said.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, three notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, said a Meteorological department official. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 43 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 44.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

Warning for May 29, 2018, by India Meteorological Department:

- Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at many parts of west Rajasthan, some parts of east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, one or two pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP and east Madhya Pradesh.

- Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain at isolated places over south interior Karnataka, south Konkan, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Bihar.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.

- Duststorm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.

- Squally wind speed reaching 40­50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely along and off Kerala, Karnataka, south Maharashtra, Goa coasts, over and around Lakshadweep area, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east-central and the north-east Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI and IMD)