Heatwave to continue in Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan till May 27: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteoroligical Department on Friday said that the existing heatwave conditions across north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain till Sunday (May 29).

Temperatures in these states have been well over the 40C mark with Delhi baking at 44C on Friday. IMD has said there may be some relief in the capital from Tuesday when easterly winds start blowing but till then, people here and in adjoining states have been told to take precautions including constant intake of fluids. "People are advised to stay indoors because the current heatwave conditions across UP, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan will remain till May 27," Dr Kuldeep of IMD told news agency ANI.

Temperatures have been at least three to five degrees above normal in most north Indian states for this time of the year. While summer vacations have spared students from the brunt of the sun, office goers and street vendors are the worst hit. With no option but to carry out daily activities outdoors, many are buying caps, cotton scarfs and pollution masks as precaution against the intense heat.