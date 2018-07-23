हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand, State Disaster Management issues advisory

The State Disaster Management has asked the District Magistrates to ensure that at every level precaution, safety and traffic are maintained.

Dehradun: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday predicted heavy rainfall to hit Uttarakhand this week. The state is likely to receive heavy showers on July 25, July 26 and July 27. Following the Met department's forecast, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management issued an advisory to all the District Magistrates to remain on high alert.

The State Disaster Management has asked the District Magistrates to ensure that at every level precaution, safety and traffic are maintained. In case of any mishap, the preparedness of handling the situation must be ensured. Every police station will also remain on high alert with their disaster relief equipment and wireless sets.

The weather department also said that heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over Vidarbha on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is also expected over east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal and south interior Karnataka are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

