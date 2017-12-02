Heavy rain expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

Chennai: A fresh spell of heavy rain is in store in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry with a low pressure area forming over south Andaman sea, which is "very likely" to become a depression over Bay of Bengal.

The system is likely to further move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The well marked low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining strait of Malacca lies over north Sumatra coast and adjoining south Andaman Sea, IMD said in its mid-day bulletin.

"It is very likely to become a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 36 hours. It is also very likely to intensify further and move towards north Tamil Nadu south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 3-4 days," it said.

In the last 24 hours, many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed rains, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said.

"Sathanur in Tiruvannamalai district recorded the highest rainfall of 23 cm," S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told reporters.

During this period, 17 locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recorded heavy rainfall, he said.

Coonoor and Cuddalore recorded 12.7 cm and 12.3 cm of rainfall respectively.

The weather office said heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh on December 4, it said.

Relief and restoration

Relief and restoration work is on at Kanniyakumari district, which was battered by Ochki cyclone yesterday, officials said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced Rs 25 crore for expediting relief and restoration work in the district. He has also asked various departments to coordinate on a war-footing and restore normalcy, an official release said.

In Kanniyakumari, power supply had been restored even as efforts are on to resume power supply in neighbouring areas like Nagercoil and Kuzhithurai, they said.

Officials expressed confidence that the power supply would be restored in the entire district by tomorrow.

Kanniyakumari, besides Tirunelveli, had borne the brunt of Ochki cyclone, which uprooted hundreds of trees besides crippling normal life.

Missing fishermen

Meanwhile, relatives of missing fishermen from this district staged a road blockade demanding the fishermen be rescued at the earliest. Scores of women also staged protest at Chinnathurai in that district.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister P Thangamani, deputed by Palaniswami to oversee rescue and rehabilitation in Kanniyakumari district, said all efforts were on to trace the missing 86 fishermen.

The Southern Railway announced partial and full cancellation of some trains in the Kanniyakumari-Nagercoil section. One train service was also rescheduled.