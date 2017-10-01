Heavy rain hits operations at Chennai airport

Chennai: Heavy and continues rain on Sunday hit flight operations at the Chennai International Airport. Two flights had to be diverted to Hyderabad while another ten were delayed due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Chennai - as well as most parts of Tamil Nadu - has received heavy to very heavy rainfall this monsoon. While the average rainafall this season for the country as a whole was below average, the state in particular has witnessed more than average rainfall this year. As many as 32 districts have reported about 30 per cent more rainfall this season compared to average figures.

Taken near the Toll booth at #Chennai Bypass today morning just as the best spells of #chennairains starred thrashing pic.twitter.com/cHWtDw0NdX — Chennairains (@ChennaiRains) October 1, 2017

Sunday's early morning rain has kept civic authorities in Chennai on their toes while the airport is expected to return to normal fucntioning by early afternoon. The Met department though has said light rain is likely to continue here for another two days.