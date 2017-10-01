close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Heavy rain hits operations at Chennai airport

Heavy and continues rain on Sunday hit flight operations at the Chennai International Airport. Two flights had to be diverted to Hyderabad while another ten were delayed due to the prevailing weather conditions.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 10:45
Heavy rain hits operations at Chennai airport
Representational image

Chennai: Heavy and continues rain on Sunday hit flight operations at the Chennai International Airport. Two flights had to be diverted to Hyderabad while another ten were delayed due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Chennai - as well as most parts of Tamil Nadu - has received heavy to very heavy rainfall this monsoon. While the average rainafall this season for the country as a whole was below average, the state in particular has witnessed more than average rainfall this year. As many as 32 districts have reported about 30 per cent more rainfall this season compared to average figures.

 

 

Sunday's early morning rain has kept civic authorities in Chennai on their toes while the airport is expected to return to normal fucntioning by early afternoon. The Met department though has said light rain is likely to continue here for another two days.

TAGS

Chennai weatherChennai RainMonsoonChennai International Airport

From Zee News

Amazon&#039;s second festive sale starts this week: Know about the deals
Technology

Amazon's second festive sale starts this week: Know ab...

Twitter user asks, &#039;how many Aadhaar can Ravan get&#039; - UIDAI&#039;s reply is epic
India

Twitter user asks, 'how many Aadhaar can Ravan get...

Air France A380 with 500 on-board forced to make emergency landing
World

Air France A380 with 500 on-board forced to make emergency...

President Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi airport today
India

President Kovind to inaugurate Shirdi airport today

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be &#039;much cry and little wool&#039;
World

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be 'much c...

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions become legal
World

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions be...

&#039;Let&#039;s Make a Deal&#039; host Monty Hall dies at 96
World

'Let's Make a Deal' host Monty Hall dies at...

PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday
India

PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women&#039;s driving threat
World

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women's dri...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

World Vegetarian Day: When green runs red

Old relationship, new start-ups

The rewards of promoting Indian culinary entrepreneurship

Prodigal son of the father of the nation

The brief supremacy of a mountain kingdom