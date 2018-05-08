Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, authorities on alert

Chandigarh: Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and several other parts of Haryana and Punjab on Monday afternoon. Local authorities, already on alert after an IMD warning, remained vigilant and advised locals to exercise caution.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by the IMD for several states in northern India including Punjab, Haryana and the NCR. While Delhi and adjoining areas did not see any rainfall till Monday evening, Chandigarh witnessed a heavy downpour. Schools here and in other parts of Haryana had already been shut for the day and the existing weather pattern is now likely to remain for the rest of Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds, is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

Several state governments have issued advisories and appealed to locals to remain indoors during thundershowers.