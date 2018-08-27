हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IMD

Heavy rain likely over parts of Odisha, to hit Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh during next 48 hours



New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain to hit parts of Odisha during next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Jharkhand, south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during next 48 hours, the weather department added.

The IMD further informed that places like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience heavy showers.

Parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls while strengthening of the monsoon current with the formation of the above system likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over coastal as well as interior parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka during next three days.

The sea condition is expected to prevail rough to very rough along and off West Bengal, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. The IMD, in a statement, advised the fishermen not to venture in these areas.

According to the weather department's forecast, there is a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and north coastal Odisha with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists.

