Heavy rain predicted in West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan; Delhi-NCR to get rain too

Clouds envelops the mountains after monsoon rain, in Shimla on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (PTI File Photo)

Western parts of Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan will receive heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Tuesday (June 24) and Wednesday (June 25), according to the India Meteorological Department. The low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood has moved to northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of south Uttar Pradesh.

The low-pressure system is likely to move west­northwestwards gradually resulting in widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls over parts of West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall is also likely over northern parts of interior Maharashtra, north Gujarat Region and south Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Assam, Meghalaya, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan will receive heavy rain at isolated places on Tuesday.

Heavy rain will take place at isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West  Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday.

West Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan will witness heavy rain at isolated places on July 26 (Thursday).

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will have heavy rain at isolated places Friday (July 27).

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will get heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday (July 28).

