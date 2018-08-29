Heavy rains to hit parts of North and West India in next 48 hours, warns IMD

New Delhi: Heavy rains were predicted on Wednesday at isolated places in several states across the country by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several places in West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are expected to witness heavy rainfall.

The weather department has predicted the weather for the next five days starting from Wednesday to Sunday. According to IMD, heavy rains will continue to lash several states till September 2.

Heavy rain at isolated places is likely over East Uttar Pradesh on August 30; over Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 31; over East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 1; over East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 2.

In its prediction from September 2 to September 4, the Met department has said that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northeast, east and parts of central and northwest India. It has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over the rest of the country except for Jammu and Kashmir, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and some parts of southern part of the country where the rainfall activity is likely to be isolated.

According to the weather department, the cyclonic circulation over north interior Odisha and its neighbourhood extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level persists. So, under the influence of the above system, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and neighbourhood between 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level is likely to cause fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Gujarat region during the next 48 hours.

Strengthening of the monsoon current is likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 48 hours.