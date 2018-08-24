हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IMD

Heavy rain to hit parts of North India in next 48 hours, alerts IMD

Rainfall is also expected to increase over parts of east India from August 25 onwards due to likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal around August 26, 2018. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar and Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

According to a report released by the weather department, heavy rain at isolated places is also expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The eastern branch of monsoon trough at mean sea level has shifted northwards and passed through Firozpur, Kaithal, Meerut, Hardoi, Patna, Goalpara and thence eastwards to east Assam.

The cyclonic circulation over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood persists and now extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. 

Under the influence of the above synoptic situations, fairly widespread to widespread with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over northern India and northeast India during the next two to three days.

Rainfall is also expected to increase over parts of east India from August 25 onwards due to likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal around August 26, 2018.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the west and peninsular India during the next three to four days.

