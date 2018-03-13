Heavy rainfall predicted in coastal Kerala and Tamil Nadu, fishermen advised caution

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday (March 13 and March 15) in coastal areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and in Lakshadweep. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised fishermen in the region to exercise caution as the sea is expected to be extremely rough.

The IMD has said that a depression over sourth-east Arabian Sea from Monday has moved to Equatorial Indian Ocean and is adjoining Sri Lanka and Maldives. While it is not expected to move further north, the depression is likely to cause very heavy rainfall in southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The sea during this time will be 'rough to very rough' around the area as well as in Lakshadweep.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into sea along & off #Kerala coast, #Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 13th -15 th March 2018.(1/7) Source:IMD — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) March 13, 2018

Locals too have been advised to exercise caution and brace for heavy rainfall.