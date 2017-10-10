Heavy rainfall predicted in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha

New Delhi: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall duirng the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places likely over Sikkim during the same period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin said that the observations received from Kolkata Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that the deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 12 kmph during the past sic hours.

The heavy rainfall has been predicted due to a depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Chhattisgarh and south Odisha on October 10 and over Bihar on 10th and 11th October.

State of Sea is very likely to be rough to very rough along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

Fishermen along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts are advised not to venture into Sea during next 24 hours.