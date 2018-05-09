Heavy rains in Mathura kill 2, dust storm in Agra blinds tourists

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains have been reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, leading to chaos on road. Two people in Mathura have died on Wednesday evening following strong winds and hail storm.

Mathura: Heavy rain, strong winds & hail storm hit the region this evening, 2 people lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/Ce6aihLOnm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2018

A massive dust storm has also been reported from Agra.

Visuals of massive dust storm from Agra pic.twitter.com/8ZiQENEd8B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2018

While one person has been killed in Assam, 11 others have been injured in the thunderstorm which lashed several parts of Kokrajhar.

Assam: At least one person killed, 11 injured in the thunderstorm which lashed several parts of Kokrajhar earlier today. pic.twitter.com/rx0RKupXuy — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2018

Several other states and regions of the country witnessed thunderstorms accompanied with squall and hail on Wednesday.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert forecasting that several parts of north India could witness thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday.

The weather department had predicted that Wednesday would witness thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

It also had said that the southern states including parts of Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala would witness heavy rainfall.