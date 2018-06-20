हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa

Heavy rains lash Goa, throw normal life out of gear

In the Margao city also the low lying areas were flooded, affecting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

PANAJI: Heavy monsoon rains lashed Goa today throwing normal life out of gear in many parts of the coastal state.

The Meteorological department has predicted "heavy to very heavy spells" of rainfall in the next two days in Goa.

As the heavy downpour continued since last night, streets in Panaji got flooded this morning resulting in traffic jams.

Some houses in low lying areas of the capital city were also inundated.

In the neighbouring Mapusa town, located about 10 km from here, the main market area was waterlogged since morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for next two days, and advised people to stay indoors and not venture outside much.

"In view of the intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period of the rain," the MeT department at Goa said in a press note issued here .

According to IMD, a widespread moderate rainfall activity with "heavy to very heavy spells" was very likely over South Konkan and Goa.

"The maximum intensity of rainfall is expected from today to June 22. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over isolated places of North and South Goa districts  and tomorrow," it said.

The MeT department has also warned the fishermen against venturing in the sea owing to the rough weather.

"Winds will be westerly to south westerly at a speed of 40 to 45 km per hour temporarily reaching to 50 km per hour in a gust or squall," it said.

"Fishermen are advised not to go out in the sea during the next 24 hours," the weatherman added.

