Delhi rains

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi, traffic disrupted

Representational image

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday received heavy rains which came as a relief to the citizens after a dry spell.

The rains affected traffic at various intersections and led to waterlogging on several roads.

Earlier in the day, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy showers. Passengers were, however, rescued safely.

It was a humid morning in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The weatherman has predicted that rainfall would continue and the mercury is expected to settle below the normal levels.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in various areas in the city during the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 35 degrees Celsius," an MeT official said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

