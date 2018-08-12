Heavy rains likely to hit Delhi for next 2-3 days, predicts IMD

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Places including Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Aya Nagar areas in Delhi have been hit with moderate showers.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in the national capital for the next two days. Delhi woke up to a cloudy morning and parts of it have received rainfall. The weather condition is likely to remain the same until Monday, added the Met department.

Places including Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Aya Nagar areas in Delhi have been hit with moderate showers.

The western part of the monsoon trough has shifted northwards and is likely to remain there during the next two to three days. The eastern part is, however, likely to remain in its near normal position and also active during the next four to five days. A fresh low-pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Western Himalayan region and eastern parts of India during August 11 to August 13. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttarakhand on August 12 and 13 August while over Odisha on August 13 and 14.

The rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu is likely to increase in the intensity once again during August 12 to August 14 in association with a fresh surge of monsoon westerlies.

There is a spring tide alert for the coastal low lying areas of India from August 11 to August 15 issued by INCOIS. Also, rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the Central Arabian Sea and Central Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days.

