Monsoon

Heavy rains over West Uttar Pradesh, sea likely to be rough off Kerala and Gujarat coasts: IMD

The sea will be rough over and around Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands too with the IMD advising fishermen not to venture into sea in those areas.

Heavy rains over West Uttar Pradesh, sea likely to be rough off Kerala and Gujarat coasts: IMD
Graphics Credit: IMD

New Delhi: Even as several regions in the country are facing flood-like situations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh. With monsoon strong in parts of South India, too, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough along and off Kerala and Gujarat coasts. The sea will be rough over and around Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands too with the IMD advising fishermen not to venture into sea in those areas.

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and heavy rain over northeast Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Kerala.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy  rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely on August 1 over East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand and heavy rain very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub ­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and coastal Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places are likely over Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rain at isolated places likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and coastal
Karnataka on August 2 while the next day could see heavy rain at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan and Goa. Heavy rain at isolated places are likely to take place over East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan and Goa.

