हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh weather

Heavy rains predicted across Himachal, schools in several districts to stay shut

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in mid and low hills of the state during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains predicted across Himachal, schools in several districts to stay shut
Part of a bridge between Kandaghat and Chail collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Solan. (ANI Photo)

Shimla: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday even as the local meteorological office has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state on August 14, 16 and 17, prompting authorities to close schools in most of the districts on Tuesday.
 
The MeT office in Shimla has predicted light to moderate rains in the state on August 15.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in mid and low hills of the state during the next 24 hours, the Met office said, adding that light to moderate rains would occur at most places during the period.

 

 

Further, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in the state on August 16 and 17, it added.

The MeT forecast has prompted authorities to shut schools in at least seven of the 12 districts in the state.

While all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow in Shimla, Kinnor and Kullu districts, the authorities in Kangra, Mandi, Una, and Hamirpur have ordered closure of all educational institutions in these four districts.

Schools in several districts in the state remained shut on Monday due to heavy rains. 

Tags:
Himachal Pradesh weathershimla weatherSolan weather

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close