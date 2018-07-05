Heavy rains with gusty winds lash Delhi NCR

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of the national capital and it's neighbourhood areas on Thursday evening, bringing relief from the sweltering heat and humid weather.

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of the national capital and it's neighbourhood areas on Thursday evening, bringing relief from the sweltering heat and humid weather.

The Meteorological (Met) department has earlier predicted heavy showers in Delhi from this week. Several persons took to social media to share images and video of rain.

 

The monsoons in Delhi officially already arrived last week. However, the city witnessed sporadic light rain so far. 

Heavy showers are also likely to hit parts of Uttarakhand starting July 8 or July 9, said the weatherman. The rainfall condition will continue for four to five days. The MeT issued a 24-hour heavy rain alert for a number of places in Uttarakhand, especially those located in the Kumaon region, prompting authorities to put the entire administrative machinery on vigil.

