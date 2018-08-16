हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Heavy security for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final journey

The mortal remains of the veteran leader will be taken to Smriti Sthal where the last rites will take place. 

File photo

Security in and around the national capital will be heavy on Friday for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final journey with around 25,000 police personnel expected to be present to avoid any untoward incident.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Rapid Action Force, Bomb Squad and Dog Squad will be pressed into service.

Delhi police snipers will be deployed at all buildings on the proposed way when the mortal remains of Vajpayee will be carried for the last journey.  Several important roads, such as Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will be closed on Friday as part of the elaborate traffic arrangements.

Mortal remains of the veteran leader were on Thursday taken from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to his residence Krishna Menon Marg. They will be taken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at 11 Ashoka Road at around 9 am on Friday. 

The mortal remains will be taken to Smriti Sthal where the last rites will take place. 

His final journey will start at 1 pm on Friday from the BJP headquarters towards ITO. From there it will go towards Delhi Gate, Rajghat (the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi) and then Smriti Sthal where the last rites will take place. 

The Centre has declared seven days of national mourning for Vajpayee, who became the prime minister of India thrice. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast till August 22, 2018, as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

He died on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness at AIIMS.

