हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Weather

Heavy showers lash Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR

The Met department has predicted rain to continue for most parts of the day and could spill over into the weekend as well. While the mercury will remain in the early 30s, a rise in humidity is likely to cause discomfort.

Heavy showers lash Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR
Visual from Delhi's RK Puram area. (Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: The national capital and adjoining areas received heavy rain on Friday with water-logging reported from several areas.

Showers began since noon and kept up its intensity well into the early evening hours. As expected, traffic took a hit due to flooded roads with snarls reported from several parts of the city. Even as many commuters on two-wheelers opted to halt and take cover under flyovers and footbridges, buses, three-wheelers and cars jostled for space.

 

 

The Met department has predicted rain to continue for most parts of the day and could spill over into the weekend as well. While the mercury will remain in the early 30s, a rise in humidity is likely to cause discomfort.

Tags:
Delhi WeatherDelhi rainDelhi monsoon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close