Heavy showers likely to hit coastal parts of states, warns IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the coastal Andhra Pradesh is very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places while light to moderate rainfall at most places in the next 48 hours.

According to the weather department, the slow pressure area of Sunday now lies Odisha, West Bengal and its adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal. Its associated upper air cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over these areas.

Rest of the places received heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Godavari and Krishna district and some parts of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, the MeT department added.

It further said that under the influence of slow pressure, Andhra northern coastal received copious amounts of rainfall in last 24 hours. Some parts of Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari have received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over West and East-central the Arabian Sea during next five days and over north Bay of Bengal during 24 hours. Heavy rain has been observed at isolated places over Vidarbha and Konkan and Goa on Monday.