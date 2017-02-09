Helping Chinese soldier who crossed over in 1963 to visit home: India
New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is helping Wang Qi, the Chinese soldier who crossed over in 1963, to visit China to meet his extended family.
"We have been following up this case. The Ministry is helping Wang and his family members which include his son Vishnu Wang, his daughter Anita Wankhede, daughter-in-law Neha Wang and grandson Khanak Wang to visit China to meet his extended family.
"We are working with the Chinese Embassy in Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Beijing to ensure that all formalities are completed and arrangements are in place," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.
He also ruled out that there was any "technical" problem in the case.
According to reports, Wang was nabbed along India's eastern frontiers in January 1963, weeks after the India-China war.
77-year-old Wang has been seeking permission from New Delhi as well as Beijing, to allow him to travel to China to meet his three brothers and two sisters, the reports said, adding he was recruited in the Chinese Army in 1960 and fought the war against India in 1962.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos