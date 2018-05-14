Hema Malini has a narrow escape as tree falls in front of her convoy in Mathura

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini had a narrow escape on Sunday when a tree fell right in front of her convoy due to thunderstorm and heavy rain in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP’s convoy had the narrow escape while Hema Malini had gone for a public meeting in Mithauli village near Mathura.

A tree fell in front of BJP MLA Hema Malini's convoy in #Mathura, following heavy rain and dust storm in the district yesterday pic.twitter.com/OGJC3hCe7r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2018

This came on a day when at least 41 people lost their lives in different parts of the country due to sudden thunderstorm and squall in various states. At several places in north India, including Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, high-velocity winds uprooted trees and affected road, rail and air services on Sunday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtara, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Condoling the deaths, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet asked party workers to provide all assistance to the bereaved families.

Shortly after the drastic weather change on Sunday, the Met Department said that the weather would remain adverse for two to three days and thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.