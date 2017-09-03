Here are world's other women defence ministers

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman was on Sunday made India's first full-time woman defence minister in a major Cabinet reshuffle.

Before her, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had helmed the ministry from 1975-77 as additional charge.

Here are some of world's other women achievers who helmed the post:

Sri Lanka: Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike held the post from 1960-65 and 1970-77.

Australia: Ros Kelly held the post from 1987-88.

Pakistan: Benazir Bhutto held the post from 1988-90.

Canada: Mary Collins held the post from 1989-93.

Finland: Elisabeth Rehn held the post from 1990-95.

Bangladesh: Begum Khaleda Zia from 1991-96 and 2001-06.

Norway: Kristin Krohn Devold 2001-05.

France: Michèle Alliot-Marie 2002-07.

Colombia: Marta Lucía Ramírez de Rincón 2002-03.

Sweden: Lena Hjelm-Walén 2002.

New Zealand: Annette King 2005-07.